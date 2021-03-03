First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,850 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Endava were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,575,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $15,197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,972 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 86,760 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.