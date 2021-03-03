First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 531,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

