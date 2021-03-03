First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Covanta were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

