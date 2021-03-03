First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 23,118 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBF. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 37.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBF opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.