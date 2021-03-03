First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FN traded up C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,817. The company has a current ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$48.32.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 9,653 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,492,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

