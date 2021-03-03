First Merchants Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

