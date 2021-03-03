First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

