First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,373,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $251,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 198.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

