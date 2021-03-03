First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Trading 5.3% Higher

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.05. 1,172,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,776,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2,271.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.