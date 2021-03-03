First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

