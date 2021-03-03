Firestone Capital Management Purchases 15,697 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. 146,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,188. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

