Firestone Capital Management Buys 396 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

