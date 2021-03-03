Firestone Capital Management Buys 1,820 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. 11,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,629. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

