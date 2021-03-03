Firestone Capital Management Buys 146 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $161.24. 706,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

