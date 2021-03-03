Firestone Capital Management Acquires 1,221 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 909,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,539,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

