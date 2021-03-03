FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 195 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 99.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 20.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

