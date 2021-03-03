FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after buying an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of AWK opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

