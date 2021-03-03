FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 745 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

