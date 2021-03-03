FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

VOO opened at $355.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $362.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.83 and its 200 day moving average is $330.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

