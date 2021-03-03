FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

