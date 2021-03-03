FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $245.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.53. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

