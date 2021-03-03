Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,104 shares of company stock worth $38,709,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

