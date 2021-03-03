Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock worth $2,395,010 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $16.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

