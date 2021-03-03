Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 122,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 182,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,524. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

