Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,004 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.63. The stock had a trading volume of 74,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,797. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

