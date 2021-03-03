Financial Comparison: SES Solar (OTCMKTS:SESI) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

SES Solar (OTCMKTS:SESI) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SES Solar and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES Solar N/A N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -0.42% N/A -0.73%

43.3% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SES Solar and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 1 0 2.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential downside of 14.86%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than SES Solar.

Risk and Volatility

SES Solar has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES Solar and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $859.10 million 0.45 -$121.97 million N/A N/A

SES Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats SES Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES Solar Company Profile

SES Solar Inc. develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs. It also handles project management services from design to completion, as well as provides monitoring (supervision), maintenance, and operation services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland. As of November 23, 2010, SES Solar Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flannel Management SÃ rl.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment. This segments also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, it offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering contracts, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. The SPIG segment offers air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

