Financial Comparison: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) versus Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Customers Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.69%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.00%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 17.45% 12.53% 0.67% Pacific Premier Bancorp 5.38% 5.64% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 1.61 $79.33 million $2.25 12.31 Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 6.84 $159.72 million $2.60 15.65

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Customers Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services and specialty lending; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania; Rye Brook, New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 41 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

