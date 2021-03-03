Financial Analysis: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50 MACOM Technology Solutions 1 0 9 0 2.80

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.43%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $53.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.32%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and MACOM Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 18.87 $11.83 billion $3.39 37.17 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 8.37 -$46.08 million $0.39 166.44

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16% MACOM Technology Solutions -8.69% 10.47% 2.68%

Volatility and Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

