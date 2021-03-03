Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,344 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of DSGX opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $64.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

