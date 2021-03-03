Fiera Capital Corp Sells 386,344 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,344 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,182 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

