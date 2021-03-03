Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,590 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $2,745,945.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,237,067.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,304,071. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $118.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

