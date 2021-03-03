Fiera Capital Corp Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $278.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.84 and its 200 day moving average is $282.84. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

