Fiera Capital Corp Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,093,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.