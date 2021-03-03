Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 68,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,024,229.77. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

