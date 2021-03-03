Fiera Capital Corp Buys 11,338 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Rollins by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

