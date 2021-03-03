Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

