Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 385.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

