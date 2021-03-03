Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

