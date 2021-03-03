Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

FSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

FSS stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 295.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

