Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,049,000 after buying an additional 105,817 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,170. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

