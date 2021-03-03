Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $130,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.