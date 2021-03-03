Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.80. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,527,082 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

