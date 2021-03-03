FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FAT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. ADW Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

