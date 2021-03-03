Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 134,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

