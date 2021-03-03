Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.
Shares of FMNB opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 134,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
