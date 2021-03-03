FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

