EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:EZGO) Quiet Period To End on March 8th

EZGO Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EZGO) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 8th. EZGO Technologies had issued 2,800,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $11,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ EZGO opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. EZGO Technologies has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.44.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, sale, and rental of lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.