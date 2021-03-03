Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 1789524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $242.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

