Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.02.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

