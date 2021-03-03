Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in February

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the January 28th total of 1,050,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Experian stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Experian has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

