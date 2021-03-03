Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.35

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.35 and traded as high as C$10.96. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) shares last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 32,777 shares changing hands.

XTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.37.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.40 million. Analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,035 shares in the company, valued at C$1,527,635.21. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$29,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 966,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,730,780.70. Insiders sold 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $468,989 over the last ninety days.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

